T.J. Oshie Brings the Stanley Cup to Warroad

Tuesday, July 24, was declared T.J. OSHIE DAY in Warroad and what a day it was! After winning the Stanley Cup with the Washington Capitals last month, T.J. (WHS class of 2005) was happy to spend a few hours with the Cup in Warroad. After a short program at the Gardens Arena, T.J. posed with each of the youth hockey teams and then took a whip through town to The Point. After only a couple of short stops, he and his family were on their way to The Cities to continue the celebration with friends and family there.

Full coverage of T.J. Oshie’s visit will be in the commemorative July 31 issue of the Pioneer.