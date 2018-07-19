T.J. Oshie Excited to Celebrate with Warroad July 24! (Updated schedule)

T.J. Oshie excited to celebrate with Warroad!

Plans are firmed up for Cup Day, July 24

Tuesday, July 24, will be a historic day in HockeyTown USA when T.J. Oshie brings the Stanley Cup to Warroad – the place he found passion and love for the game of hockey. It will be the first visit to Warroad for his wife, Lauren, and daughters, Lyla Grace and Leni Rose, and a return visit for his father, Tim Oshie.

The schedule of events includes:

7:30 a.m. Doors open to the public at the Gardens Arena. Commemorative T-shirts sold in the lobby for $20. Proceeds to Warroad Youth Hockey.

8:30 a.m. motorcade and special escort from the Warroad airport to the Gardens Arena.

9:00 a.m. Stanley Cup viewing and presentation at the Gardens Arena.

10:45 a.m. Town tour with T.J. and the Stanley Cup along the “whip route”.

Warroad alum and sportswriter Jess Myers will serve as emcee. During the program, the Warroad Parent Indian Education department has arranged for an Honor Song to be played, followed by a video tribute and remarks from T.J. Oshie.

Warroad youth and high school hockey teams will be honored guests with preferred seating on ice-level. As part of the program, team photos to be taken with T.J. and the Stanley Cup. There will not be a formal autograph session due to the short 2 1/2 hour visit to Warroad. Candid pictures and videos are welcomed.

Limited seating for the public will available ice-level on a first come, first serve basis. Following the program, T.J. will take the Cup for a “whip” – a drive through downtown, to The Point and return to the airport by 11:30 a.m.

Any new developments will be posted on HockeyTown USA facebook page.