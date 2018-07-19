T.J. Oshie Excited to Celebrate with Warroad July 24! (Updated schedule)
Plans are firmed up for Cup Day, July 24
Tuesday, July 24, will be a historic day in HockeyTown USA when T.J. Oshie brings the Stanley Cup to Warroad – the place he found passion and love for the game of hockey. It will be the first visit to Warroad for his wife, Lauren, and daughters, Lyla Grace and Leni Rose, and a return visit for his father, Tim Oshie.
The schedule of events includes:
- 7:30 a.m. Doors open to the public at the Gardens Arena. Commemorative T-shirts sold in the lobby for $20. Proceeds to Warroad Youth Hockey.
- 8:30 a.m. motorcade and special escort from the Warroad airport to the Gardens Arena.
- 9:00 a.m. Stanley Cup viewing and presentation at the Gardens Arena.
- 10:45 a.m. Town tour with T.J. and the Stanley Cup along the “whip route”.
Warroad alum and sportswriter Jess Myers will serve as emcee. During the program, the Warroad Parent Indian Education department has arranged for an Honor Song to be played, followed by a video tribute and remarks from T.J. Oshie.
Warroad youth and high school hockey teams will be honored guests with preferred seating on ice-level. As part of the program, team photos to be taken with T.J. and the Stanley Cup. There will not be a formal autograph session due to the short 2 1/2 hour visit to Warroad. Candid pictures and videos are welcomed.
Limited seating for the public will available ice-level on a first come, first serve basis. Following the program, T.J. will take the Cup for a “whip” – a drive through downtown, to The Point and return to the airport by 11:30 a.m.
Any new developments will be posted on HockeyTown USA facebook page.
Though we left my birthplace many years ago, I’ve always been proud of my little hometown, whether because of its hockey programs for kids, Marvin Windows and the family’s contributions to the town, it’s beach and campground on Lake of the Woods, and all of the fine hockey players to come from the town like the Christians, the Marvin’s, Henry Boucha, Brock Nelson, and TJ Oshie . Wish I could be there with my cousins to enjoy all the hoopla! But the Cup will be coming to Crown Point, Indiana, so I’ll still get a chance to see it. It just won’t feel the same as it would up North. Hockey is still just in the building stages down here. There were no opportunities for me to be involved in the sport growing up, like I would have had if we’d stayed in Warroad. So, enjoy it, folks! You certainly earned it through all your efforts supporting youth hockey! And, thanks for the thrills!