T.J. Oshie to bring the Stanley Cup to Warroad on Tuesday, July 24

It’s confirmed that T.J. Oshie will be bringing the Stanley cup to Warroad on Tuesday, July 24. A small planning committee has been formed to work on the details. Plans include a stop at the Garden’s Arena with a short presentation, a photo opportunity with all Warroad youth and high school teams and doing a “whip” around town with the Cup. Locally, a “whip” is a drive through downtown Warroad towards the Lake of the Woods beach and picnic areas, otherwise known as The Point.



Time will be limited and will not allow for a public autograph session. There will be plenty of photo opportunities at The Gardens and along the “whip” route. Tentative schedule of events includes:

9:15 a.m. A special motorcade escort from Warroad International Airport to the Gardens Arena.

9:30 a.m. Presentation and cup viewing at The Gardens.

11:00 a.m. A parade through Warroad’s downtown district along the whip route.

11:30 a.m. Depart Warroad