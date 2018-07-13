T.J. Oshie to bring the Stanley Cup to Warroad on Tuesday, July 24
It’s confirmed that T.J. Oshie will be bringing the Stanley cup to Warroad on Tuesday, July 24. A small planning committee has been formed to work on the details. Plans include a stop at the Garden’s Arena with a short presentation, a photo opportunity with all Warroad youth and high school teams and doing a “whip” around town with the Cup. Locally, a “whip” is a drive through downtown Warroad towards the Lake of the Woods beach and picnic areas, otherwise known as The Point.
Time will be limited and will not allow for a public autograph session. There will be plenty of photo opportunities at The Gardens and along the “whip” route. Tentative schedule of events includes:
9:15 a.m. A special motorcade escort from Warroad International Airport to the Gardens Arena.
9:30 a.m. Presentation and cup viewing at The Gardens.
11:00 a.m. A parade through Warroad’s downtown district along the whip route.
11:30 a.m. Depart Warroad
2 Comments
I am hoping other youth will have the opportunity to have pictures. As a past resident of Warroad and my husband and w daughters are alumni we are making an 8 hour trip to Warroad for my grandson to see T.J. and the Stanley Cup. Nathan is going to be a Pee Wee this fall and the goalie of his Marshall team. He is also an avid Capital fan.
Awesome Day for Warroad Mn. and the Tremendous Warroad Hockey Association ! Congratulations T.J. and all the “Warroad Warriors” who support and make this Community the “Northern Star” of Hockey …
And Finally the true, one and only ;
“HOCKEY TOWN U.S.A.”