Susan Hage, June 4, 2108

Susan Lee Hage passed away surrounded by family on June 4, 2018, at the age of 57 in Roseau, MN, after a 20 year battle with cancer.

Susan was born on January 9, 1961, in Charleston, West Virginia, to Pauline (Begler) and Guy Ray. She moved around as a young child and lived in Hillsboro, ND. She and Leon Hage were married in Hillsboro on December 8, 1978. They lived in Halstad, MN, Ada, MN, Detroit Lakes, MN, and finally moved to Warroad, MN, in 1988. In addition to raising her four children, Susan worked as a cook at Cozy Kitchen and also at Marvin Windows.

Susan always looked after her family. She enjoyed camping with her family and spending time with her grandkids. She will be remembered as a wonderful cook, a hard worker and a very caring person. Blessed be her memory.

She is survived by her husband, Leon Hage of Roseau, MN; children, Crystal (Jim) Sherrer of Warroad, April Lightning of Warroad and Guy (Robin) Hage of Tioga, ND; grandchildren, Dylan, Riley, Trevor, Dylon, Kayla, Elexis, Isabella, Ashley, Lillie, Atina, Skyler and Autumn; siblings, Rene (Larry) Shroeder of Dillworth, MN, Fred (Jody) Overmyer of Tioga, ND, and Trudy Overmyer of Hillsboro, ND.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Pauline; and daughter, Anita Hage in 2007.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 11, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau. Visitation will be one hour prior with interment at the Halstad Cemetery.

