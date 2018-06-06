Richard Reinhart, d. May 30, 2018

A celebration of life was held for Richard R. Reinhart of Warroad, MN, at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, June 4, 2018, at the Warroad City Pavilion. Richard passed away on May 30, 2018, at the age of 79. Visitation was on June 3, 2018, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Helgeson’s Funeral Chapel in Warroad.

Richard Russell (Dick) Reinhart was the first born of Albert and Leola (Severt) Reinhart on June 2, 1938. Richard attended a nearby one-room school house until third grade and then attended Warroad Public School in Warroad. When he wasn’t working on the farm, he played both football and hockey during high school.

Richard was offered a full-ride scholarship to play hockey at the University of Michigan. However, back in 1956, most farm boys didn’t move away to play hockey, they went into the service.

Richard joined the United States Air Force in June of 1956. He retired in July 1976 as a Master Sergeant in the Military Police Force. He and his wife of 45 years, Nancy (Plovie), moved back to the family farm and Richard started his second career at Marvin Windows as a lead in Rip and Cut in March of 1977, moving into a supervisor position in 1988. Richard decided in January 2009 that he wasn’t having as much fun working as he once did and that prompted his decision to retire. He said, “If you aren’t having fun at work, what is the point?” Richard was a firm believer in, “Enjoy what you are doing. If you don’t enjoy it, find something else. If you make up your mind to like something, eventually you do. Always do the best you can and realize you aren’t always right.”

Richard will be remembered for his ready smile, his helping hand, his words of wisdom and encouragement and a laugh that brightened any day.

Richard is survived by his wife of 45 years, Nancy; daughter, Laurie (Kevin) Thompson, Warroad; sons, Russell (Denice) Reinhart, Aliso Veijo, CA, Raymond (Heather) Reinhart, St. Michael, MN, and Michael (Ashley) Reinhart, Warroad, MN; granddaughters, Jenna (Levi) Olson, Amanda Reinhart, Erin Thompson and Olivia Reinhart; grandsons, Brian (Sandy) Reinhart, Jeremy (Abby) Thompson, Bryan Reinhart, Ethan Reinhart and Carter Reinhart; great grandsons, Henry Olson and Teddy Olson; sisters, Dianne (Chuck) Nuthak, Harriet Hildebrandt, Connie (Brian) DuVal, Millie (Mark) Knebel and Joan Reinhart; and brothers, Bob (Kim) Reinhart, Paul (Lorna) Reinhart and Roger Reinhart. Richard is also survived by his many nieces and nephews.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Selma; sister, Leola (Oie); brothers, Harold, Dale and Loren; sister-in-law, Jeannie; brothers-in-law, Wayne Hildebrandt and Dan Carlson; and mother- and father-in-law, Gordon and Mary Plovie.