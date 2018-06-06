Mary Otto, d. May 28, 2018

Mary Ann Otto, of Holt, MN, passed away on Monday, May 28, 2018, at the Pioneer Memorial Care Center in Erskine, MN, at the age of 78 years, 1 month and 1 day.

A memorial service in honor of Mary was held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Holt, MN, with Rev. Cathie Rhodes officiating. Internment will take place at a later date at the Beaver Cemetery, Beaver Township, Roseau County, MN. Visitation was held one hour prior to the memorial service on Wednesday at the church.

Mary Ann Tesarek was born April 27, 1940, at Roseau, MN, the daughter of Frank and Mary (Killian) Tesarek. She attended Beaver School through the sixth grade, Malung School for seventh and eighth grade and Roseau High School through eleventh grade.

On October 13, 1956, Mary met Floyd Martin Otto in downtown Roseau. On May 4, 1957, the two were united in marriage at Zion Lutheran Church, Warroad, MN. To this union three children were born.

She was raised on a farm near Pencer. She and her siblings helped take care of the all the farm animals along with milking the cows by hand, tending the gardens and working in the fields.

As a young girl, she loved being outdoors, cross country skiing, ice skating on the pond, dancing in the hayloft, learning how to bake and cook and play practical jokes on her family. As a young bride, Mary was a stay at home wife and mother. After several moves in different places around Minnesota, the couple settled down at a farm by Holt in the spring of 1970. In the early 70s, she worked at Arctic Cat for a couple of years, then soon after they began their own dairy farm. Mary retired in August of 1999.

Mary and her husband were known for their old-time dancing and how they glided across the floor together on Saturday nights. She had huge flower gardens that she kept up and large vegetable gardens that fed many. She loved to bake and made some amazing cinnamon rolls and homemade bread. Some of her favorite pastimes were watching the birds in her yard and ice fishing. She was especially devoted to her grandchildren and again perfecting her practical jokes on them. There weren’t many people who were not touched by her humor and wit, and she usually left them laughing.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Floyd of 61 years; children, Debbie (Charley) Parker of Mesa, AZ, Patty Wagner of Newfolden, MN, and John Otto of Mesa, AZ; grandchildren, Matthew (Alayna) Wagner of Ada, MN, Casey (Amanda) Wagner of Badger, MN, Willie (Catherine Whetzel) Wagner of Stephen, MN, Tony (Lexi Olson) Wagner of Holt, MN, Nick Torrez of Marana, AZ, and Trevor Otto of Marana, AZ; great-grandchildren, Chloe and Kendall Wagner, Bryston, Brevyn and Brynleigh Srnsky, Brecklynn Wagner, Taylor Jenson and Baby Boy Wagner expected in June 2018; brothers, Frank (Sylvia) Tesarek, Jr. of Pencer, MN, and William Tesarek of Pencer, MN; sister, Blanche Otto of Gilbert, MN; sisters-in-law, Maria Killian of New York, NY, and Gloria Tesarek of Pencer, MN; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Betty and Don McConnell of Ruthton, MN, Martha and Eugene Krzoska of Pencer, MN, Valerie Otto of Warroad, MN, Martin Otto, Jr. of Warroad, MN, Alice and Paul Hahn of Warroad, MN, and Allyn and Matt Brown of Warroad, MN; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Freddie Killian and Anton “Mike” Tesarek; son-in-law, Roger Wagner; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Alice (Streiff) and Martin Otto, Sr.; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, James Otto, Adelle Tesarek, Bob and Emma Otto, Philip Otto and Donna Otto; niece, Cynthia Otto; and nephew, Lyle Otto.

Family condolences may be sent to www.johnsonfuneralservice.com.