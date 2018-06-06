Lorraine Abel, d. May 24, 2018

Lorraine Genevieve (Scott) Abel was born August 10, 1931, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Alice and Charles Scott. She had a steadfast faith in God and as a Christian, Lorraine believed in her Salvation and gave her glory to God.

At the young age of 31, she was widowed with six children. By God’s plan, Lorraine went on to college at the University of North Dakota and received a Bachelor’s degree in Social Work. Her personal conviction of always improving on her life and to be a good contributor to society, Lorraine continued her education and earned her Master’s degree in Counseling. Upon completion with her studies, Lorraine returned to the Warroad area and worked for Glenmore Recovery and Marvin Windows as a family and substance abuse counselor.

Lorraine lived in Roosevelt, Minnesota, for over forty years. She cherished her daily routine filled with caring for her pet dogs, mowing the lawn and serving as a Champion for Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior. Lorraine believed that God has called us to complete the mission that Jesus began, and to do that, “We must be telling people about Jesus.”

She is survived by her son, Jon Elshaug of Greenville, MO; daughter, Alisa and her husband Mark (Flaig) of Devils Lake, ND; daughter-in-law, Lidia Kingsbury (Pienkowska) of Warroad, MN; daughter, Rebecca and her husband Dean (Jacobson) of Auburn, CA; son, David Kingsbury and his wife Cathy (Clausen) of Farmington, MN; and son, Scott Kingsbury and his wife Debra (Wilmer) of Farmington, MN; grandchildren, Jason, Suzanne, Joseph, Marcus, David, Kelly, Renata, Lauren, Luke, Ali, Jonathan, Jacob, Steven, Megan and Madeline; and great-grandchildren, Josie, Jackson, Logan, Baxley and Elliana.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Craig Abel; son, Rand Kingsbury; granddaughter, Allysa; and grandson, Max.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. at Warroad Baptist Church. Visitation was one hour prior. Interment was at the Silent City Cemetery and lunch/reception at the Roosevelt Legion Hall.

