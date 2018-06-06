Helen Palmquist, d. May 31, 2018

A memorial service for Helen Palmquist of Warroad, MN, will be held on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at 12:00 p.m. at the Warroad Senior Living Center Chapel in Warroad, MN. Interment will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Warroad, MN.

Helen passed away on Thursday, May 31, 2018, at the age of 88.

Helen Palmquist was born on March 1, 1930, to Arthur and Gertrude (Fealy) Fish in Warroad, MN. She graduated from Warroad High School and married Donald Palmquist on December 9, 1948.

They had three children, Donna, Mary and Donald. Helen was a wife, mother and a wonderful homemaker. She was an excellent mother and grandmother, a very kind, sweet and loving person. Helen loved baking, canning and spending time at the lake. She cherished her time with family at the Northwest Angle. She also took great pride in having a well maintained yard.

Helen is survived by her son, Donald Palmquist; grandchildren, Zach Palmquist, Amy Palmquist, Brenda Mercer, Georgia Olson and Bradly Meeker; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Wayne Fish, Rosie Hams and Shirley Meek.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald; daughters, Donna and Mary; her parents; and sisters, Edel and Betty.