Mark Thompson, d, May 9, 2018

Mark Edward Thompson passed away May 9, 2018, at the Sanford Hospital in Fargo at the age of 65.

Mark (also known as “Squirrel”) was born on July 15, 1952, in Grand Forks, ND, to Dorothy (Bye) and Orbin Thompson. He grew up in East Grand Forks, MN, and graduated from senior high in 1971. Mark worked for his career in iron construction in various places. He also worked as a fishing guide on Lake of the Woods for many years. He and Myra Anderson were married in 1992. They later moved to Warroad/Roosevelt, MN.

Mark had a passion for fishing. Spending time with his friends and family on the lake was where he was happiest. He enjoyed teaching people how to fish, either in a boat or on the ice. He also enjoyed hunting, playing pool and foosball and was an avid sports fan. He will be remembered as a hard worker, someone who spoke his mind, loved to have a good time, was always straight forward. Blessed be his memory.

He is survived by his sons, Robert Anderson of Warroad, Chad (Jessica) Thompson of Warroad and Travis (Jerrica Johanson) Thompson of Warroad; eight grandchildren, Gavin and Abby Anderson, Connor, Breanna, Tanner, Bennett Thompson and Jennessa Johanson and Hunter Thompson; brothers, Roy Thompson of East Grand Forks and Paul (Debbie) Thompson of Hallock, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Myra in 2017.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Warroad. Visitation will be one hour prior with interment at Silent City Cemetery at a later date.

