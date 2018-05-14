Lloyd Olson was born July 3, 1927, to Joseph and Susan Olson at Penturen, Minnesota.

At age 4, his mother and children moved into Warroad. Lloyd started trapping at age 12 and continued until 70 years.

He attended Warroad School until he was 17 when he joined the Merchant Marines. He was on several supply ships during World War II to Russian and Japan and to Korea during the Korean War. When his sea duty was over, he returned to Warroad and began his chosen field of building homes.

His first marriage ended in divorce. In 1961, he married Margaret Larson. They had four children. His greatest pleasure was watching the children grown and he reveled in their achievements.

Beside their own children, they enjoyed having a group home and caring for 84 young people.

Lloyd also enjoyed raising cattle and farming.

Lloyd retired in 1992. He spent his retirement years enjoying his family and spending time in the forest making signs for the homesteaders.

Left to celebrated his life are his wife, Margaret; daughters, Denise (Edwin) Korgel and Loydelle (Danny) Gausen; sons, David (Glenda) and Charles (Ellie); seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Max (Rosemary) Olson; sister-in-law, Kathryn Olson; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his mother, Susan; father, Joseph; stepfather, Harold Geger; brothers, Leonard, Howard and Vernon; and sister, Ruth.