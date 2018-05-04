Marjorie Broten, d. May 1, 2018

A funeral service for Marjorie J. Broten of Roseau, MN, will be held on Saturday, May 5, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. at Rose Lutheran Church in Roseau. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 4, 2018, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at Moe-Rose Cemetery.

Marjorie Johanna Broten passed away unexpectedly on May 1, 2018, at the age of 75.

Marj was born on October 19, 1942, at the Budd Hospital in Roseau, MN. She attended grade school in Wannaska before graduating from Roseau High School in 1960. She started working on the homestead at a very young age and continued her hard-work ethics through the years, until her retirement from Polaris Industries on January 17, 2003, after 27 years.

Marj enjoyed spending time outdoors in all four seasons; hunting, fishing, enjoying Rocky Point and traveling the world. She was known for her many years of genealogy study in Roseau County.

Her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy and she enjoyed following many of their sporting events. The greatest love of her life was her husband, Milo, to whom she was married to for 53 years.

She will be remembered for her caring and loving ways, her “gift” of talk, traveling and her hard work ethic. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten.

Marj is survived by her children, Brian (Paula) Broten of Roseau, Suzanne (Jere) Peterson of Kings Mountain, NC, and Sherry Johnson of Badger; grandchildren, Tyler, Heather, Cassie, Jordyn, Maxwell and Jennica; great-grandchildren, Tori, Ella, Emmerson, Landon and Colton; siblings, Stella, Eunice, Alfred and Harvey.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Milo; parents, Margaret and Almer; and sister, Doris Larsen.

Follow her legacy at www.interment.net (cemetery records online).