Accident Injures Two

Roseau County Sheriff Steven Gust has released information regarding a motor vehicle accident that occurred on April 25, 2018, at approximately 2:45 p.m. on State Highway 11 approximately three miles west of the city of Warroad.

A 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 49 year old Robert Tuttle of the U.S. Border Patrol was traveling westbound responding to an emergency call. A 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier car driven by 86 year old Martha Hecker of Warroad entered Highway 11 from a side road and collided with the Tahoe. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Both drivers were transported to LifeCare Medical Center in Roseau where they were then airlifted to Grand Forks for their injuries.

Both vehicles received extensive damage and the crash remains under investigation by the Roseau County Sheriff’s Office.