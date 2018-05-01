William Krzoska, d. April 21, 2018

William Krzoska past away Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Karlstad Healthcare Center.

William Michael Krzoska, son of Michael and Regina Krzoska, was born December 10, 1926, in Falun Township in Roseau County.

Willie lived in what is now Beltrami State Forest until the age of 10 when the family moved to Falun Township where he helped farm with his dad. He attended Roseau County Schools and lived on the family farm until 1957. He worked as a butcher at Langlie’s Hartz before moving to International Falls to work at Boise Cascade in 1959.

It was in International Falls where he met Martha; they wed on October 19, 1961.

Willie continued his love of hunting and fishing and took up golfing in International Falls.

He went on several hunts in Wyoming for deer and elk with son Marvin and daughter Diane. He got his deer as especially proud of his trophy 7×7 elk.

Upon his retirement in 1989, he and his wife Martha moved to Falun Township where they built their home.

They loved going to dances on Saturday nights and more recently visiting area casinos with friends.

He is survived by his wife, Martha; son, Marvin Krzoska; daughters, Susan (Gus) Christianson and Diane (Daniel) Anhorn; sisters, Mary Mattson and Mildred Brosdahl; brother, Eugene (Martha) Krzoska; granddaughter, Heidi Krtoska; grandson, Bill (Erica) Dunbar; and great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Regina; son, Kieth; and grandson, Guy Dunbar.

A memorial service for William Krzoska was held on Friday, April 27, 2018, at Pine Grove Lutheran Church in rural Roseau with Pastor Bliss officiating.