Quentin Gifford, d. December 7, 1941

Quentin John Gifford was born in Sibley, Iowa, on February 9, 1919 to Frank and May Gifford.

The family then moved to a farm near Comfrey, MN, in 1921. In 1926, Quentin had begun first grade at St. Paul’s Catholic School being taught by the Sisters of Notre Dame. During winter months, Quentin was kept in boarding school at the convent due to transportation difficulties. In 1931, the family had moved into the village of Comfrey where Quentin had become a Boy Scout with a Protestant minister as Scout Master. This had provided additional moral and spiritual guidance for Quentin. In November of 1935, they moved to Mankato, MN, where Quentin was now in the eighth grade at St. Peter and Paul’s Catholic School. Soon after graduating, Quentin joined the National Guard and in 1937 he joined the CCC (Civilian Conservation Corps) stationed near Grand Marais, MN. In July 1938, Quentin Joined the U.S. Navy where he attended boot camp training at The Great Lakes Navy training facility near Chicago. At the conclusion of this training, he was selected as the Honor Man of his company of 90 sailors. After a short leave to go home, he was assigned to the USS Oklahoma in August 1938.

In the summer of 1940, he was home in Mankato on leave. Quentin died on December 7, 1941, during the bombing of Pearl Harbor. After 76 years, his identified remains will be returned to Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 12, 2018, at Fort Snelling Memorial Chapel at 9:30 a.m., with visitation one hour prior at 1 Tower Avenue. An interment with honors at Fort Snelling National Cemetery will follow.

Quentin was missed by his loving family including, since deceased, parents, Frank and May; sister, Rosemary Schumann; and brother, Earl.

His surviving family includes sister, June Shoen of Warroad, MN; and brother, Harold Gifford of Woodbury, MN.