Norman “Chuck” Dixon, d. April 21, 2018

Norman “Chuck” Dixon, 78, of Faulkton, South Dakota, passed away April 21, 2018, at his son’s home in Warroad, MN, surrounded by family.

Chuck was born in Livermore, Iowa, to John Dixon and Margurite (Coss) Dixon. He graduated from Miller High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Jean Kennedy, on June 18, 1960. To this union three children were born: Kim Ranae, Kent Alan and Kathy Ann.

Chuck worked at the Magness Livestock Sale Barn in Huron where he started auctioneering. He moved to Faulkton in 1961 where he ran the Faulkton Sale Barn. After he left the Sale Barn, he went to work for George McKay of Orient. He later worked for the Faulk County Highway Department were he retired as Highway Superintendent after 25 years.

Chuck and his wife operated Dixon Auction Service where he held household and estate sales on weekends. He was always willing to volunteer his time as auctioneer for the 4-H sale and the Super Bowl Calcutta for many years. Chuck enjoyed his hobby farm, gardening, fishing and watching his grandchildren play hockey.

Chuck is survived by his wife Jean of 57 years; son, Kent (Donna) Dixon, Warroad, MN, and daughter, Kathy (Randy) Lovelace, Warroad, MN; grandchildren, Jesse (Lisa) Dixon, Rochester, MN, Morgan (Anthony) Horacheck, Thief River Falls, MN, Amanda (Jonathan) Johnson, Warroad, MN, and Cody Lovelace, Warroad, MN; and great-grandchildren, Leif Wilder Dixon, Rochester, MN, and twins Charlie Ann and Chase Allen Johnson, Warroad, MN.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kim Ranae; infant brother, Glen; and brothers, Robert (Red) and Jack.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 19, 2018, at 10:30 a.m., with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 18, 2018, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Faulkton.