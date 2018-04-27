Lee Smith

d. April 25, 2018

Lee Allan Smith passed away April 25, 2018, at the Warroad Senior Living Center at the age of 75.

Lee was born on December 22, 1942, in Warroad, MN, to Irma (Walder) and Glen Smith. He attended Longworth County Elementary School for two years, then Warroad Elementary School, until graduating in 1960 from Warroad High School. He played football for Warroad High and was active helping on the family farm.

Out of high school, Lee worked for the Warroad Creamery collecting milk from the local farmers and delivering to the creamery for production. He then worked for Cenex, delivering fuel to homes for 17 years. Lee finished his working years with Marvin Windows and Doors, retiring in 2008.

Lee enjoyed the outdoors in many ways – camping, fishing, hunting, gardening, canning, cutting wood and working the fields to name a few. He was a great cook and loved to BBQ. He loved playing cards with family and friends. Blessed be his memory.

He is survived by his wife, Diana Smith of Warroad; children, Robert (Linda) Smith of Lakeville, MN, Tammy (John) Day of Steinbach, MB, and David (Kristin) Smith of Maple Grove, MN; grandchildren, David (Julia), Tony (Jodi), Joey, Derek (Linda), Anthony, Carson and Kate; great-grandchildren, Emilia, Ceci, Ella, Derek and Johnathon; sisters, Audrey (Owen) Durigan and Mary (Larry) Wicklander; and brother, Ward (Betty) Smith.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 30, 2018, at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau. Visitation will be one hour prior.

