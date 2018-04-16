Donald Burress

d. April 12, 2018

Donald “Snow Plow” Burress was born March 10, 1937, to James and Verna Burress in Warroad, MN. The youngest of three sons, he grew up doing chores on the family farm, assisting his grandfather performing veterinary services and playing hockey at the Salol arena. He met the love of his life, Elsie Holcomb, while working at the Warroad Bakery while she was working at the bank. They married in March of 1955, and shortly after moved to Ohio to work road construction with his father and brother Allen. After a few years they moved back to Warroad and went to work for Don Stoskopf operating and maintaining heavy equipment. Donald and Elsie raised three children: Arlo, Susan and Vernon. He affectionately became known as “Snow Plow” as he worked the remaining 30 years of his career maintaining and keeping the streets of Warroad clean, also serving as Warroad’s City Superintendent for the great portion of those years. This was also his radio handle doing his favorite hobby, fishing at Buffalo Point, Manitoba.

He and Elsie were happily married for 47 years doing everything together. He enjoyed spending his time with his cherished family and friends, fishing, camping, hunting or just going on a drive in the country. Every free moment, Don could be found outside working on his “toys” along with his hobby farm equipment, gardening, feeding his vast sanctuary of birds, working on his wood silhouette yard art all while sharing a beer or two. He was the biggest fan and proud pit crew chief for both his son’s racing endeavors. He became well known for throwing the best fish fries in the area, drawing people from near and far. Later in life, he enjoyed whipping up some of his signature dishes, baking bread, watching hockey and entertaining by recalling his history of many wild adventures. His pets have always been very important to him. You never saw him out for a drive without his co-pilot, “Tippy”. Donald had a great sense of humor and infectious smile. He ran with endurance the race set before him, seemingly having nine lives, as he fought many health battles and won due to his strong will and resilience. The family sends a special thank you out to the caregivers, as the last times of his life were spent in the Warroad Senior Living Center. You people are amazing.

Donald passed away on April 12, 2018, at the age of 81.

He is fondly remembered and survived by son, Arlo Burress (Geri) of Warroad, MN; daughter, Susan Wood (Steve) of Wesley Chapel, FL; son, Vernon Burress (Kim) of Rapid City, SD; grandchildren, Andrea Burress (Nathan Rhea) of Grand Forks, ND, Bryan Pieper (Diane and Christian) of Tampa, FL, Allie Burress of Fargo, ND, Mitch Burress of Rapid City, SD, Eric and Brandon Hill of Fargo, ND, and Caleb and Shawn Wood; cherished extended family and many close treasured friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie Burress; father, James, and mother, Verna; brothers, Earl Burress (Virginia) and Allen Burress (Stella); and grandsons, Derek Pieper and Ian Wood.

A visitation with prayer service to follow will be held Friday, April 20, 2018, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 prayer service at the Warroad Senior Living Center Chapel. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 21, 2018, 10:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Warroad. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Relay for Life of Roseau County.

