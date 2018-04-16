Annabelle Moilanen

d. April 13, 2018

Annabelle Mae Moilanen was born on September 28, 1930, to Ole and Gola Halverson in Duluth, Minnesota. She attended school there.

Her life and marriages brought her nine children: Robert, Ronald, Diana, Wendy, Shari, Carrie, Tom, Daniel and Kathleen.

Family was her whole life. Living in Duluth and Superior area (The Twin Ports), she and her family would spend many summer weekends meeting her brother Glenn and his wife Grace and their four children and her sister Jean and her husband Russell and their two boys at St. Croix Park camping and building fond memories for all the cousins.

After the death of her husband, Les, in 1971, she moved to Texas in 1972. Moving back to Superior in 1977, she met and married Arnie Moilanen of Cloquet, MN, and became stepmother to Tom. When Arnie retired from his job, they moved to Texas in 1985, living in both Mercedes and McAllen until 2001. She was an active member of the Salvation Army Corps of McAllen.

They moved to Warroad in 2001, residing at the original nursing home in independent living. They volunteered in the RSVP Program, ministering to the needs of many residents. She was an active member of the Warroad Community Church until her entering the nursing facility at the Warroad Senior Living Center in 2014.

Annabelle is survived by multitudes of friends; eight children; 21 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; plus nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ole and Gola; siblings, Glenn and Jean; her three husbands, Bill, Les and Arnie; daughter, Diana; great-granddaughter Ashley; and nephew, Bruce.

Entering into her Heavenly home, God received Annabelle into His presence April 13, 2018, at the age of 87.

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at the Warroad Senior Living Center Chapel.

Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com