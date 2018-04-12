Dan Shaul

Dan A. Shaul, 71, Warroad, MN, passed away Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND, surrounded by his loved ones.

Dan Alan Shaul, the son of Bernard and Marilee Shaul, was born January 29, 1947, in Indianapolis, IN. Dan graduated from Hopkins High School in Minnesota and went on to college in Aberdeen, SD, until serving in the United States Air Force. Upon discharge from the military, Dan worked in car sales and finance throughout Minnesota until he retired. Dan enjoyed writing, entertaining friends, golf and fishing. He loved telling stories and bragging about his children and grandchildren. Dan met his lifelong friend and companion, Karen Houston, and she introduced him to the Northwest Angle. Dan found a new outlook on life at The Angle. He began writing more and more every day and felt incredibly blessed to have his “Angle Family” and especially to have Karen. Dan will always be remembered for his stories, his admiration and love for his kids and grandkids and his goofy personality.

Dan is survived by his children, Michelle Richards (Adam), St. Paul, MN, Adam Shaul (Ashley), Crookston, MN, and Megan Shaul, Grand Forks, ND; grandchildren, Noah, Kali, Jacob, Kira and Ashton; brother, Jack Shaul (Ana), Austin, TX; sister, Mary Jo, Jacksonville, FL; and nephews, Chris Shaul (Justine), Ft. Myers, FL, and Tony Shaul (Darcie), Prior Lake, MN.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard; mother, Marilee; and aunt, Eilene.

To honor Dan’s wishes, no funeral service will be held.