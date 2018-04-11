William “Bill” LaChappelle

William “Bill” Duane LaChappelle

d. April 9, 2018

William “Bill” Duane LaChappelle passed away peacefully at his home on April 9, 2018, after a short battle with cancer at the age of 71.

Bill was born on October 28, 1946, in Roseau, MN, to Cora (Hexum) and John LaChappelle. He graduated from Warroad High School in 1964. He earned his two-year construction electrical degree from Duluth Area Vocational Tech. He served in the U.S. Army until his discharge in 1972. He married Cheryl Sundeen on February 15, 1970, and just celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary. Together they had three children, Kim, Chad and Angie.

Bill worked in Moorhead, MN, from 1975-81 to gain his electrical journeyman’s license, then moved back to Warroad to work at Marvin Windows and eventually became a lead person worked as a Master Electrician for until his retirement in 2013.

Bill enjoyed working on his small farm, gardening, playing cards, making Chex Mix and cheese popcorn, hunting and fishing. He loved watching Bison football on TV. He liked selling poppies for the VFW and raffle tickets for the Knights of Columbus. He served as the Warroad VFW Commander from 1991 until 2014. He was the happiest when he was surrounded by his family!

His greatest blessings were his children, grandchildren and great-grandsons. He was a very loving, caring and generous man who always put his family first. He was so loved and will be missed dearly.

He is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl LaChappelle of Warroad; children, Kim (Robert) Bitzer of Thief River Falls, MN, Chad LaChappelle of Warroad and Angie (Mike) Meholensky of Marion, IA; grandchildren, Jason Kayla and Megan Bitzer and Michael and Madelyn Meholensky; great-grandsons, Jaxson and Noah Kruse; sisters, Myrna (Fred) Zainhofsky of Bismarck, ND, and Janet (Dave) Pepin of Helena, MT; and many other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Cora; and in-laws, Allen and Elaine Sundeen.

Funeral services will be held Monday, April 16, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Warroad. Visitation will be Sunday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with 7:00 prayer service at Helgeson Funeral Home in Warroad. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery at a later date.

