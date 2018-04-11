Phillip Goulet

d. April 7, 2018

A memorial service for Phillip Goulet of Warroad, MN, will be held on Friday, April 20, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Warroad, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Phillip passed away on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at the Warroad Senior Living Center at the age of 80 surrounded by his loving family.

Phillip James Goulet was born June 14, 1937, to Noah and Mary (Sadlier) Goulet in Grand Rapids, MN. The youngest of seven children, Phil grew up in Coleraine and attended Greenway High School where he competed in ski jumping. At age 17, Phil enlisted in the United States Navy. After serving his country, he returned to the Iron Range to earn his high school diploma.

Phil married Margaret (Mugs) Humphrey in December of 1963 and had one son, James. In October of 1969, he married RoxAnne Heegard in St. Paul, MN. They had two sons, Michael and David, before returning to the Iron Range. Three years later, they had a third son, Jason.

Throughout his life, Phil worked many different jobs including time as a private investigator in Minneapolis and a control operator for Hanna Mining Company near Hibbing. After the mining company closed in 1986, the family moved to Warroad, where Phil started work at Marvin Windows and Doors. He retired in 1999.

Phil enjoyed watching hockey, hunting, fishing, camping, tinkering with cars, visiting with friends, playing practical jokes and refurbishing antiques. He loved all dogs, especially his childhood dog, Laddie. He took great pride in his sons, their wives and his fourteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He rarely missed their events and he delighted in telling them stories about his dad’s barber shop, the Navy and the iron mines.

Phil served as a member of the Taconite Legion and was also a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Warroad.

He is survived by his four sons: James (Colleen) Lamke of Hill City, Michael (Crystal) Goulet of western ND, David (Amanda) Goulet of North Branch and Jason (Lisa) Goulet of Angle Inlet; grandchildren: Erin (Adam) Telander, Austin Lamke, Brianna (Randy) Melby, Lindsey (Levi) O’Keeffe, Samuel Goulet, Jenna Goulet, Madison Goulet, Kelby Goulet, Olivia Goulet, Jacob Goulet, Logan Goulet, Avri Goulet, Adley Goulet and Emma Goulet; great-grandchildren: Stetson Melby, Trey Melby, Laityn O’Keeffe, Laramee O’Keeffe and Lainee O’Keeffe; sister, Theresa Theobald of Lehigh Acres, FL; and brother, Keith (Lou) of Cottage Grove.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Noah and Mary Goulet; parents-in-law, Harley and Bernette Heegard; brothers, Francis “Frenchy” (Mary) Goulet and Patrick “Pat” Goulet; and sisters, Jane Emsley and Yvonne (Artin) Kussian.