Joan Ryback

d. April 6, 2018

Joan Alice Rybak, age 83, died on Friday, April 6, 2018, at the Roseau Hospital. Her home for the last several years was the Warroad Senior Living Center, Alzheimer’s Wing. She was cared for by a loving and attentive staff. Our family is very appreciative for the facility and service provided.

Joan was born to Howard and Florence Case on May 2, 1935, in Wilmington, Delaware. She grew up and finished high school in Middletown, Delaware. She continued her education at Texas Woman’s University in Denton Texas. Following college, she met and married John F. Rybak of New Prague, Minnesota, while he was in the service of the United States Air Force. They married on May 10, 1958. John and Joan would continue their life together pursuing John’s 23 year career in the service. They traveled to many locations during their life together and finally landed at the Grand Forks Air Force Base to retire and moved to Warroad in 1973. They continued raising their four children in Warroad, who are left to honor her and remember her love. They are Mike (Lori) Rybak, John Jr. (Carla) Rybak, Jim Rybak and Catherine Rybak; her grandchildren, Christy Cole, Aaron Rybak, Jonathon (April) Rybak, Samantha (Jake) Zavoral, Vickie (Andrew) Jerome, Travis (Stephanie) Parker, Terri Parker, Justin Parker and Shell Voll; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her brother George, (Karol) Case.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband, John; parents, Howard and Florence Case; and sister, Margret Brady.

Joan will be remembered for her pleasant smile, forgiving nature and infectious laugh.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 13, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at the Warroad Senior Living Center Chapel. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 12, 2018, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Helgeson Funeral Home in Warroad with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Warroad Senior Living Center, Alzheimer’s Wing.