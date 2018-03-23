Marjorie Robinson

d. March 21, 2018

Marjorie (Marjie) Ardella Robinson peacefully passed March 21, 2018, at the Warroad Senior Living Center surrounded by loving family. She was born December 1, 1928, to Andrew and Mary Anette (Storey) Lofstedt in Roseau. She attended and graduated Roseau School and worked at the Roseau Ben Franklin dime store.

She was strong in her faith and a lifetime member of First Lutheran Church of Roseau, where she was active in the ladies group.

The marriage to Earl Robinson, the love of her life, took place on November 25, 1949. They farmed southeast of Roseau for many years. Patience, kindness and love raised a family of eight children and cared for many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Marj and Earl enjoyed camping and fishing. She could happily fish for hours and never catch a fish. She had a love of hummingbirds, flowers, gardening, canning and baking. Her specialties were caramel rolls, rosettes, lefse, flatbreads, fresh buns and brown molasses bread. She passed the time by crocheting, doing crossword puzzles and word-find books.

Marj is survived by her children, Dean (Sally) Robinson of Roseau, Richard (Connie) Robinson of Warroad, Mark (Beth) Robinson of Roseau, Avis (Laurence) Wright of Warroad, Ray (Sherri) Robinson of Jackson, MN, KLynn Thompson of Roseau, Scott (Becky) Robinson of Roseau and Cheryl (Larry) Eslick of Jamestown, ND; 20 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; brothers, Randy (Arlys) Lofstedt of Roseau and Robert (Sharon) Lofstedt of Hutchinson, MN; sister-in-law, Connie Robinson of Warroad; along with many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl; her parents; brother, David Lofstedt; sister-in-law, Arlene Lofstedt; grandson, Aaron Robinson, son-in- law Gary Pigeon; and son-in-law, Gregg Thompson.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at First United Lutheran Church in Roseau. Visitation will be on Monday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 prayer service at the Warroad Senior Living Center Chapel. Interment will be at the Hope Cemetery.