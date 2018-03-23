Bryan Hamilton

d. March 20, 2018

A public visitation for Bryan Hamilton of Warroad, MN, will be held on Monday, March 26, 2018, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Helgeson Funeral Home in Warroad, MN.

Bryan Wayne Hamilton was born on December 20, 1957, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Harold and Donna (Risser) Hamilton. He grew up at the Northwest Angle on Lake of the Woods and attended grade school there before graduating from Warroad High School in 1976. Bryan worked various jobs including guiding at Monument Bay, Warroad Motors, Big A and he was employed at Marvin Windows and Doors for over 20 years.

Bryan married Julie Carlson on June 2, 1979, and had daughter, Tabby. He then married Lori Ann Kofstad on August 6, 1988, and had two children: daughter Kylie and son Keegan.

Bryan enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors. He was a very hard worker and always made sure he had something to do. He was very close to his children and grandchildren, he especially loved being surrounded by them. Bryan and his son Keegan spent a lot of time together fixing cars, hunting, fishing, working on equipment and hauling scrap metal. He also enjoyed farming and building houses with Grandpa Roger Kofstad. Bryan’s trips to the grocery store would normally last an hour or two, and he’d come home with one grocery bag… he loved to chat! He also loved talking on the phone with his children. Bryan loved to cook and grill, and share and trade recipes with many. He will be loved and missed by all that knew him.

Bryan passed away on March 20, 2018, at the age of 60.

Bryan is survived by his children, Tabby (Cole) Mack, Kylie (Eric) Opdahl and Keegan (Taylor) Hamilton; grandchildren, Hayden Mack, Clara Mack, Evie Mack and Jazzy “JLO” Opdahl; siblings, Laurie (Michael) Ballard, Sherry (Les) Bjerk and Kevin (Carrie) Hamilton; sister-in- law, Vali Hamilton; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and dog, Remi.

He is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; brothers, Craig and Harold; aunts and uncles; and dog, Timber.