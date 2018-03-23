Arlene Brodshaug

d. March 19, 208

Arlene Rose Brodshaug was born on March 2, 1938, to Albert and Rosella (Clements) Rickford in Griggs, ND. She grew up and attended school in Jessie, ND. After her schooling, she worked for a time in Cooperstown, ND, as a waitress before moving to California to live with her sister Dorothy. On December 31, 1971, she married Dennis Brodshaug in Binford, ND. There they lived on a farm and had foster kids for many years. They moved and lived in various locations before settling in Warroad, MN, in 1991. Arlene began working at Marvin Windows and Doors where she worked until her retirement in 2012.

Arlene loved spending all her free time with her family especially her grandbabies. She was a very loving caring and compassionate person; Arlene truly had a heart of gold.

Arlene passed away on March 19, 2018, at the age of 80.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis; children, Randy (Angie) Brodshaug and Tracey (Andre Johnson) Brodshaug; grandchildren, Mitch Lang, Dustin Lang, Dylan Quamme, Spirit Quamme, Conner Brodshaug, Lilly Quamme, Logan Brodshaug, Willow Brodshaug, Ava Johnson and Patrick Brodshaug; great-grandchild, Abigail Lang; brother, Reynold Rickford; special niece, Valarie Bear; numerous other nieces and nephews; and her kitty, Mary.

Arlene is preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy Lang; brothers, Francis and Arnold; and sister, Dorothy Borchert.

A private family service for Arlene will be held at a later date.