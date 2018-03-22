Roseau County Resident Arraigned on Porn Charges

Roseau County Resident Faces Porn Charges

The Roseau County Attorney’s Office has released the following:

Roseau County resident Christopher Robert Peterson, age 29, formerly from the Twin Cities area, was arraigned in Roseau County District Court on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, on 13 charges of Possession of Pornographic Work Involving Minors. The charges stem from items received during a search warrant after a lengthy investigation.

The investigation was done by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Division in Grand Forks along with the Department of Homeland Security Division in Ottawa, Canada. The

Roseau County Attorney’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

All 13 counts are felony charges which are punishable by a maximum of five years imprisonment and/or a $5,000 fine.

The Honorable Donna K. Dixon set bail in the amount of $3,000 cash or $30,000 surety. Mr. Peterson was ordered to have no access or use of the internet. His next scheduled court appearance is set for May 25, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. in Roseau County District Court.