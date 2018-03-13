Evan Frutiger

d. March 3, 2018

Evan Henry Frutiger, age 94, died on March 3, 2018, at the LifeCare Medical Center in Roseau. Evan was born on October 10, 1923, in Warroad, MN, to Robert and Mathilda (Gauthier) Frutiger. He attended school in Warroad and was baptized and confirmed at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He served in the U.S. Navy from January 1942 to November 1945 as a Seaman First Class aboard the battleship North Carolina in the Pacific Ocean.

Evan married Jeannette Hewitt in Austin, MN, on October 11, 1947, and worked for many years as a production engineer for the Ex-Cell-O Tool & Manufacturing Company. Jeannette died on April 25, 1998, in Roseville, MN, where she and Evan made their home for over half a century. A few years after moving back to Warroad, Evan married his childhood sweetheart, Sarah (Mason) Allard, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on November 5, 2005. Sarah died in Duluth on March 14, 2014.

At home in Warroad, Evan fed songbirds every day in his backyard, and he kept a close eye on the weather. He enjoyed classic movies, music from the swing jazz era, and walleye dinners.

He rode his bicycle until he was 85, continued mowing his lawn through this past summer and fall, and was still shoveling snow in late February.

Evan is survived by sister, Lillian Fortier of Warroad; brother, Chris Frutiger of Baudette; and many nieces and nephews. His stepdaughter, Ruth Allard, and dear friends, Tom and Cyd Amiot, also survive him.

Evan was preceded in death by his parents; half-sisters, Eva Molstad, Emma Schinert and Minnie Wright; half-brothers, Aime Gauthier and T. Emil Gauthier; and brothers, Alvin, Clifford and Paul Frutiger.

A Mass of Christian Burial with military honors will take place at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 24, 2018, with Father Todd Arends officiating. Evan’s final resting place will be at Fort Snelling Cemetery in St. Paul. Gifts in his memory may be sent to St. Mary’s or to a charity of one’s choice.