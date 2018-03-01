Marjorie “Joan” Undahl

December 28, 2018

A gentle lady has left us. Known as Joan to family and friends and as Marjorie to the professional world, she died on December 28, 2017, at CHI Lakewood Health Hospital in Baudette.

Joan, born March 18, 1937, the first of five daughters of John and Rhoda Laughy, lived on the family farm northwest of Baudette. She watched over her sisters even one time herding us all onto the top of the barn when the neighbor’s bull got loose. She kept us there for hours until Dad came home. Asked why the barn, she stated “It was the safest place I could think of.”

Joan graduated from Baudette High School and continued her education at Perdue University in Chicago, living with her Aunt Ann Laughy.

Joan moved to Minneapolis and worked in the printing field. There she met her husband, Norman Undahl, surprised to find his family lived only a mile from the Laughys. They were married on November 22, 1958, residing in Minneapolis until purchasing property on Oak Island from Carol and Ken Mattison. Starting with a home, then adding cabins, boats and fishing services, Norm’s Camp was born. They operated Norm’s for over 20 years. This new life brought back skills that she had leaned as a child. The carrying of water, planing a garden, cutting of wood and using the outdoor facilities. She took to it like a duck to water telling all that the first years, after living in the city, were hard but great.

Joan enjoyed watching nature in its glory, especially birds. She could name them by color, size and song. She would write about watching and studying the deer, bear, fox and otter. Though fishing was a passion she shared with others, she loved taking the boat, getting away from chores and responsibilities, to enjoy the lake, the quiet and her beloved birds.

Joan’s love of people, drew them to her kindness, laughter and love. No matter who you were, she soon knew your name, your spouse and children. Sending letters and cards to remember special days of family, friends or clients, writing letters to officials due to some injustice or neglect, helping to organize gatherings and programs to bring people together to celebrate, Joan was front and center. One of the Oak Island winter families, she helped organize amazing activities to keep the residents from getting cabin fever. Having no children of their own, Joan’s family included children from family, friends and the Northwest Angle Inlet School.

Survivors include mother, Rhoda Laughy; sisters, Maureen Laughy and Carol (Ken) Mattison; aunt, Eileen Harpell; sister-in-law, Eunice Sorensen; brother-in-law, Gary Pranke; niece, Barb Larson; and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.

Preceded in death by father, John Laughy; husband, Norman Undahl; sisters, Kathy Gruben Pranke and Garnet Smith; aunt, Marjorie Stepnes; brothers-in law Roger Gruben, Howard Smith, Jr., Burnell Undahl and Harry Sorensen; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Undahl.

Kellie Knight, in her article about Joan, called her “Joan of Oak”. Well, Joan of Oak, gentle lady, your kindness, laughter and love echo in our hearts. We miss you!

A funeral mass will be held on June 23, 2018, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Baudette at 10:00 a.m. Internment will be at the Elm Park Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. and a luncheon at the Brink Center at 1:00 p.m.

Donations can be made to Lake of the Woods Museum, Baudette Depot, Angle Inlet School or the bird sanctuary at the CHI Care Center.