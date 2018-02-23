Evelyn McKeever

d. February 21, 2018

A funeral service for Evelyn McKeever of Warroad, MN, will be held on Monday, February 26, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Warroad, MN. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 25, 2018, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at the Warroad Senior Living Center Chapel and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at a later date.

Evelyn Audrey (Graham) McKeever passed away on February 21, 2018, at the Warroad Senior Living Center at the age of 93.

Evelyn was born to Roy and Abby Gale Graham in Des Moines, Iowa, on January 20, 1925. She had many challenges growing up. Her mother died at 22, and her 2 brothers also died very young, leaving her an only child at age 7. When she was 18, she began working at the Des Moines Glove Company. She met David, and they married on September 3, 1943, just a few months after they met. In May 1944, he took her to Flag Island where he had grown up. His parents, Joe and Georgina, lived there and Evelyn lived with them while David went back into active service in the Merchant Marines. After being discharged, he came back to Flag Island, and they lived and raised their three children there for the next 18 years. The school which the children attended on Flag Island went through only seventh grade, so in 1961 their family moved to Warroad in order for the boys to attend high school.

At 35 years old, Evelyn earned her GED and began working at Security State Bank, where she worked for the next 25 years. When she and David retired, they enjoyed many years traveling back and forth from Warroad to Apache Junction, Arizona. They participated in many activities there, including square dancing, crafts and visiting with friends. They also spent time traveling abroad.

Evelyn enjoyed sewing, knitting and crocheting. She also loved being creative in other areas. She is well known for her bags which she crocheted from recycled plastic bags, her beautiful afghans and her potato necklaces. Evelyn always had at least one project in the works.

Evelyn is survived by her husband, David; children, Mike (Sandra), Ron (Barb) and Maureen (Jim) Jackson; grandchildren, Darren (Sara) McKeever, Leah (John) Sobiech, Dawn (Nathan) Legatt, Gina (Jason) Grinde, Griffin (Jessica) Offerdahl and Shawn (Angela) McKeever; and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; David’s parents, Joe and Georgina McKeever; two brothers; and two great-grandchildren.

Thank you to the wonderful Warroad Senior Living Center staff for all your love and compassion over the years.

Memorials are preferred to St. Lukes Church, PO Box 85, Angle Inlet, MN 56711.