Fern Lamberson

d. February 12, 2018

A funeral service for Fern M. Lamberson of Bemidji, MN, formerly of Baudette, MN, will be held on Monday, February 19, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at the First Congregational Church in Baudette, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at Elm Park Cemetery in Baudette, MN, at a later date.

Fern passed away on Monday, February 12, 2018, at the age of 88.

Fern Mae Lamberson was born on October 12, 1929, to James and Mathilda (Anderson) Karr in Warren, MN. She attended a country school near Warren, MN, and later married John L. Lamberson.

They lived in Warren, MN, until moving to Greenbush in 1953, then on to Baudette, MN, in 1959. John and Fern lived in Baudette for 48 years before moving to Bemidji, MN, in 2007. While in Baudette, Fern worked numerous jobs including work at a hotel, hospital, restaurants and Solvey Pharmaceutical in product inspection. She retired from Solvey after more than ten years of employment. Fern enjoyed fishing in her younger years, crocheting, gardening and was very well known for her flower beds. She was a member of the Garden Club and the Horticultural Society in Baudette; she was also a member of the VFW and American Legion Auxiliary. Fern was a great cook and volunteered her cooking for many VFW and American Legion events. Later in life, Fern found a love and passion for playing Bingo, she wouldn’t miss a night.

Fern is survived by her children, Ramona (Chuck) Janzen of Roosevelt, MN, Linda Farak of Portsmouth, RI, Lonnie (Carol) Lamberson of Grand Forks, ND, Rodney (Jean) Lamberson of Fargo, ND, Russell (Jennifer) Lamberson of Bemidji, MN, and Laura Dickerson of Moorhead, MN; grandchildren, Chuck (Kristi) Janzen, Melissa (James) Bridges, Sonja Farak, Amy Farak, Kenneth (Lisa) Lamberson, Daniel (Jesse) Lamberson, Amanda (Jay) Mutscher, James Lamberson, Patrick Lamberson, Susan Lamberson, Tim (Susan) Lamberson, Dawn Lamberson, Jeffery (Charly) Johnston, Leslie (Jared) Urch, Sarah (Eric) Johnson, Katherine (Eric) Mulek and Mathew Dickerson; 23 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and sister, Marge Riopelle Bocki of Mesa, AZ.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents, James and Mathilda; brothers, Wilfrid, Donald and Robert; sisters, Violet and Laura; sons-in-law, Stan Farak and Rick Dickerson; and daughter-in-law, Diane Lamberson.