Mae Steele

d. February 9, 2018

Mae Ethel Steele was born on January 10, 1935, in Roosevelt, MN, to John “Jack” and Emma (Nash) Storey.

She graduated from high school in 1952, the first of her family to do so. She married Charlie “Bud” Steele in December 1953 and lived and worked in the Warroad area until 1966. The family then moved to St. Paul, MN, where Mae worked at Crescent Creamery until 1967. She then went to work for Knox Lumber Company. In 1977, Knox Lumber opened a new store in Duluth, MN, where Mae worked until she retired in 1996. She moved “home” to Warroad after retirement where she enjoyed family and friends until her death.

Mae passed away on February 9, 2018, at the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND, at the age of 83.

Mae is survived by her son, Chuck Steele of Warroad; daughter, Connie Steele (friend Paul) of Bloomington, MN; son-in-law, David White of Warroad; grandchildren, Kenny (Lisa) Sipe, Crystal Rosenau, Charles White, Nikki White, Kelly, Shirley and Emily Steele; great-grandchildren, Savanna, Cheyenne, Samara, Sadie, Daimen, Seth, Lydia and Maci; sisters, Emily Colonica of Lake Tahoe, CA, Jerry (Floyde) Streiff of International Falls, MN, Lois (Marlin) Olson of Wannaska, MN, Dorothy (Oliver) Jesme of Warroad and Delphine (Curtis) Lafky of Courland, MN; brothers, Walter (Judy) Storey of Williams, MN, and Ted (Sue) Storey of Warroad; sisters-in-law, Beverly Storey of Warroad and Virginia Storey of Warroad; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie “Bud” Steele; daughters, Roxanna White and infant Shirley Steele; grandson, Ryan Steele; great-granddaughter, Ameliana Rosenau; parents, Jack and Emma Storey; brothers, George, Lester (Ramona) Storey and infant Jackie; sisters, infant Violet, Addie (Andy) Streiff, Betty Fish and Joy (Glen) Phillipe; brother-in-law, Clyde Colonica; fathers-in-law and mothers-in-law, Ralph and Margaret Nesheim and Claire and Elvina Knight; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 19, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Warroad. Visitation was held one hour prior at the church. Interment at American Cemetery will be at a later date.

Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com