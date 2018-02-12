William “Billy” Klicker

d. February 5, 2018

William “Billy” Don Klicker was born in Mahnomen, MN, on May 23, 1950, to Ervin and Eunice (Kipp) Klicker. He attended school in Mahnomen until the family moved to Fosston. He graduated from Fosston High School in 1968. After high school, Billy joined the U.S. Army; he served until 1971.

Billy worked with his dad for many years. He also worked at Wild Rice Electric in Mahnomen and Marvin Windows and Doors in Warroad. He retired from Seven Clans Casino in Warroad, where he did surveillance. He loved being outdoors hunting, fishing and gardening.

Billy passed away on February 5, 2018, at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; two sisters; grandparents; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Billy is survived by his children, William R. Klicker of Dover, KY, Eunice Klicker of Dover, KY, Jessica Zuniga of Laveen, AZ, Shane Sigana of Bemidji, MN, and Summer Sigana of Red Lake, MN; brothers, Robert of Minneapolis, MN, Bruce of Lengby, MN, Ervin Jr. of Lengby, MN, Rick of Minneapolis, MN, Randy of Warroad, MN, and Ronnie of Mahnomen, MN; sisters, Laura Love of Warroad, MN, and Julie Harris of Warroad, MN; and ten grandchildren.

A private family service will be held in the spring.