Ralph Nesheim

d. January 17, 2018

Ralph Phillip Nesheim passed away on January 17, 2018, at the Warroad Senior Living Center in Warroad at the age of 96.

Ralph was born on March 11, 1921, in Spooner, MN, to John and Esther (Adolphson) Nesheim. Nesheim was a German name, but the family came from Norway. Along with his brothers and sisters, they walked a long way to school, where their lunches were frozen when they arrived. Ralph made 10¢ a day to start the fire at the school. He always said he was the smartest one in his class, because he was the only one! He spoke only Norwegian until he started working after the 10th grade.

On September 12, 1942, he entered basic training in California and served in the 850th Engineer Battalion during World War II in Germany, France and England. He was discharged in November of 1945 earning the European-African-Middle East Theater Service Ribbon and Good Conduct Medal and a rank of T/5.

He and Margaret Steele met at a dance and were later married on June 27, 1948, by Rev Ortmann. He worked cutting pulp at the Northwest Angle, in the potato fields at the alfalfa plant in Swift and at Marvin Windows. He also farmed, raised milking cows, sheep, pigs and had lots of chickens to butcher. He was a taxi driver for his wife and the granddaughters. He loved to eat, tell stories about the Army and was very easy going. He loved all of his newspapers, the senior center, watching the Minnesota Twins, going to the grandkids’ sporting events, going for rides and was hoping to get new hearing aids so he could hear better. He loved people, and will be remembered as a great dad and grandpa.

He is survived by daughter, Marilyn Pomplun of Warroad; five granddaughters, Renee (Jake), Brenda (Rex), Annie (Tom), Tammy (Chris) and Theresa (Dan); 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Ruby Smith; brother, Doran (Ardella) Nesheim; and sister-in-law, Erma Nesheim.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 69 years, Margaret; siblings, Clarence, Roland, Alver, Donald and Phyllis; and son-in-law, Paul Pomplun.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 26, 2018, at Zion Lutheran Church in Warroad. Visitation will be held one hour prior with military honors by the Warroad American Legion and VFW.

