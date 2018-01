James Cratty

d. January 18, 2018

James W. Cratty, 89 of Warroad, passed away on Thursday, January 18, 2018.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 27, 2018, at the Warroad Baptist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Full obituary to follow.

Helgeson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.