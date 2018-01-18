Alcia Sorrels

d. January 13, 2018

Funeral services for Alcia Sorrels of Williams, MN, will be held on Friday, January 19, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at the Williams Community Church. Visitation will be on Thursday evening from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 prayer service at Helgeson Funeral Home in Warroad. Interment will be at a later date.

Alcia M. Sorrels passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, January 13, 2018, at the age of 101. Alcia was born on September 13, 1916 in Ceylon, Saskatchewan, the second child of Harry and Hazel (Miner) Sanford. When Alcia was just a small child, the family moved to the United States living in central Minnesota for a time before settling in Spooner, now east Baudette. Education was important to Alcia and she strived to achieve top grades. Her parents and five siblings moved to Montana and later made their home in Washington. Alcia stayed behind and later met and married the love of her life, Elmo Sorrels, on October 15, 1940. Two sons were born to this union before Elmo was called to serve his country. His deployment was delayed until the birth of their third son. Alcia was employed as a housekeeper until his return in January 1946.

Elmo and Alcia made their home south of Williams and nine more children followed. Alcia spent most of her time raising her children and caring for the home. She worked at a resort for a time before going to work at Marvin Windows for almost ten years. Alcia loved the outdoors, especially working in her flower gardens. A big garden was planted every year and later canned to carry the family through the winter. Alcia was gifted with a green thumb and could grow just about anything. In the winter she spent much time doing crossword, and jigsaw puzzles. She especially enjoyed to do embroidery and her work showed her talent.

Alcia and Elmo made many trips out West to visit family and friends. The last few years, Alcia enjoyed and never wanted to miss the Senior Meals in Williams where she treasured all the kind and special friends she met. Alcia had a long and happy life with good health until recently.

Alcia is survived by eleven children, Rodney (Susan) Sorrels, Gary Sorrels, Leslie Sorrels, Margaret (Dale) Wilmer, Marlin (Bob) Ravndalen, Marsha (Bruce) Draper, Brenda (Don) Starren, Carla Smith, Rosanna Sorrels, Wade Sorrels and Forrest; 27 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and 16 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Elmo; an infant son; and a grandson.

Blessed be her memory.