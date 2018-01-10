Donald Landin

d. January 5, 2018

Donald LeRoy Landin passed away peacefully on January 5, 2018, at the Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND, at the age of 89.

Donald was born on November 9, 1928, in Moranville Township near Swift, MN, to Gertrude (Peterson) and Erick Landin. He attended elementary school in Swift. He graduated from Warroad High School in 1946. On May 28, 1949, Donald married Betty Ann Olafson in Roseau, MN.

Together, they started farming with only 320 acres north of Warroad, of which only a few acres were cleared. Donald (Donnie) enjoyed the farm life; milking cows, raising cattle, growing small grains and grass seed. A self-sufficient man, he took great pride in his ability to repair the farm’s equipment and maintain the building structures and homestead. Time on the farm spent with family and friends has created memories to be cherished. Never one to sit still, Donald, along with Betty Ann, worked winters during the early years of their marriage in a meat packaging plant in Iowa. In the early 1960s, he worked winters logging at the Northwest Angle and in the middle 1960s worked winters at Marvin Windows.

Donald will be remembered as a hard worker and an excellent farmer. His knowledge, determination and pride in everything he did was recognized with awards for his certified grass seeds and the Roseau County Clean Farm Award. Donald also enjoyed hunting, especially deer, with family and neighbors.

The last several years, Donald resided at the Warroad Senior Living Center. He enjoyed putting jigsaw puzzles together with Mable, attending the various activities and playing cards with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Keith (Deb) Landin of Warroad, Virgil (Nancy) Landin of Roseau, John Landin (Jeanne Rausch) of Warroad and Linda Landin Lange (Jim Craker) of Reedsburg, WI; 11 grandchildren, Travis, Jared, Brandon, Erick, Matt, Laura, Michael, Jennie, Tanner, Lucas and Kayla; 15 great-grandchildren, Sydney, Ethan, Zachary, Beckett, Asher, Easton, Isaac, Emily, Noah, Ellie, Nora, Molly, Xavier, Aubree and Dezlynn; sister-in-law, Pat Landin; special friend, Mable Tilton; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty Ann; siblings, Charles, Richard, Vivian Holcomb Robertson and Henry; and daughter-in-law, Arlet.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 12, 2017, at Zion Lutheran Church in Warroad. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday with a 7:00 prayer service at the Warroad Senior Living Center. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery at a later date.

