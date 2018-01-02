Robert Moyer

d. December 29, 2017

A memorial service for Robert L. Moyer of Warroad, MN, will be held on Thursday, January 4, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Warroad, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at a later date.

Robert passed away on Friday, December 29, 2017, at LifeCare Medical Center in Roseau, MN.

Robert Louis Moyer “The Dutchman” was born to Louis Moyer and Cora Kidder on September 28, 1941. He grew up in Warroad and married his loving wife, Marie Sjostrand on February 27, 1960. He went to be with the Lord December 29, after battling kidney and heart complications, his loving family was at his side.

They resided in Warroad. He was owner and operator and self-employed. He had a launch service for 25 years and drove truck for various companies from hauling grain to driving for North Star and Transport America for 45 years. He accomplished the two million miles safety free award and was very proud of those accomplishments.

He was raised on Lake of the Woods and loved the lake, his boat, the islands, fishing and spending a lot of time on the lake with his many friends and family. He had a very well-known presence on the lake. He was known as “The Dutchman” of Lake of the Woods. He retired after 25 years of charter fishing on the lake.

He loved his grandchildren and spending time with them. He was very proud of their accomplishments and the young men they have become. He adored all of his grandchildren’s family.

After retirement, he had a hobby of woodworking, building picnic tables, bar stools and end tables. You could often find him down by his docks, which he rented out, at the coffee shops visiting with buddies and driving his golf cart around town and driving his van really SLOW.

Robert is survived by his loving wife Marie; daughters, Jody (Jeff) Palm and Cindi (John) Johnson, grandchildren, Robby (Dawn) Johnson, Joey (ReNae) Johnson, Tyler (Krysta) Johnson, Jonathan (Amanda) Johnson and Jared (Stacy) Palm; brothers, Jerry (Paulette )Moyer and Mike (Marlyn) Moyer; 10 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and extended family.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings.