Kathrina Herman

d. December 30, 2017

Kathrina Vinita Herman was born September 12, 1940, to Gustav and DeMarice (Cox) Peter in Idaho Falls, ID. She graduated from Sonara High school in Sonara, CA.

In 1960, Kathy married Emil Olson in Twain Heart, CA. They had three sons: Roy, Pete and Rick. Later, Kathy married Finn Thorson. They enjoyed bowling and spending time with friends. Kathy worked at the Nite Hawk in Roosevelt, MN. Kathy and Finn later moved to Fargo, ND, where she worked at the Doublewood Inn and Kohl’s. Finn died in 1991. Kathy married Victor Herman in 1993. Victor died in 2010. Kathy moved to Warroad, MN, in 2012 to be near her children. She enjoyed shopping, gardening, crafts, puzzles and Scandinavian baking at Christmas. She loved collecting Snow Babies.

Kathy passed away on December 30, 2017, at the age of 77.

Kathy is survived by her sons, Roy (Traci) Olson, Pete (Sandy) Olson and Rick Olson, all of Roosevelt, MN; five grandchildren, Jasmine, Mick, Dylan, Jordan and Colton; and sister, Mary Burns of Ceres, CA.

A private graveside burial service will be held at a later date at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Fargo, ND.

Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com