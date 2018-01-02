David V. Hallett

d. December 31, 2017

A memorial service for David V. Hallett of Warroad, MN, will be held on Wednesday, January 3, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. at the Warroad Senior Living Center Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Warroad, MN.

David passed away on Saturday, December 30, 2017, at the Warroad Senior Living Center at the age of 88.

David Vordal Hallett was born on September 25, 1929, to Lawrence and Hazel (Vordal) Hallett in Minneapolis, MN. He attended Minneapolis South High School. After graduation, he worked for multiple dairy companies delivering milk. On October 25, 1947, he was married to his wife, Helen Williams. In 1958, they moved to Warroad when he purchased Lake of the Woods Dairy where he continued to work with dairy products. This included bottling milk under his own label for several years and then delivering Land O’Lakes products. He delivered these products door-to-door until 1982. In 1992, David retired.

David loved fishing, golfing and house boats. He owned a house at the Northwest Angle for many years, and loved to spend as much time there as possible. He loved to travel and visited all the states except Alaska.

For many winters, he and Helen would go south. David was a member of the Warroad City Council and a member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Mary’s. He was a very giving, caring and generous man. He liked sports and staying active, especially swimming, which he did every morning. He enjoyed watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in all their activities no matter what they were.

David is survived by his wife, Helen of 70 years; children, Michael Hallett, David (Candy) Hallett, Jeff (Lynn) Hallett and Ann (John) Stoskopf; grandchildren, Sarah (Paul) Borchert, Zach (Kailee) Hallett, Amy (Ben) Tesmer, Chrissy (Andy) McNair, Gabe Hallett, Patrick (Rachel) Stoskopf and Savanna Hallett; and great-grandchildren.

David was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Mary Owen.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Warroad Senior Living Center or H.E.L.P.P. of Warroad, MN.