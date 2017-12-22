William “Bill” McDonald

d. December 21, 2017

William “Bill” Dennis McDonald passed away peacefully, surround by family, on December 21, 2017, at the LifeCare Medical Center at the age of 76.

Bill was born on September 17, 1941, in Roseau, MN, to Norman W. McDonald and Alma K. (Swanson). He grew up in Roseau and graduated from Roseau High School in 1959. He attended and played hockey for Bemidji State University in 1959-60. He and Jeanette “Jan” (LaVoy) were married on November 2, 1962, in Roseau. He played with the Roseau Leafs for three years and was also a Leaf’s Board Member for many years.

Bill worked as a service attendant at the Mobile Service Station for Curtis Brandt, a parts/service manager at Nelson Chevrolet, a front end manager for Farmers Union, sales/service department at Gene’s Sport Center, parts/service manager at Dorwart Motors, parts/sales at Messelt Inc. and was co-owner of Furniture and More for 10 years with his partner, Charles Skoglund. He was involved in many activities, including: president and lifetime member of the Roseau J.C.s, the Men’s Club at Rose Free Lutheran Church and was also a Scoutmaster. Bill loved fishing! He fished walleyes at Buffalo Point and trout in Anishanabee, Ontario, for over 25 years. His boat pulled in many fish over the years. The boat’s call name was The Golden Arches. Bill also enjoyed deer hunting. Although he enjoyed hunting and fishing, time with his family remained incredibly special.

He is survived by his wife, Jan McDonald of Roseau; children, William J. (Rose) McDonald of Warroad and Cathy L. (David) Norberg of Golva, ND; grandchildren, Meghan (David) Tervonen, Mark McDonald, Molly McDonald and Hana (Alex) Barthel; great-grandson, Walker Tervonen; siblings, Darlene Novacek, Maxine Skoglund, James (Jennifer) McDonald and Jack (Kathy) McDonald.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Alma.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 27, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at the Rose Free Lutheran Church in Roseau. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 prayer service at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau. Interment will be at the Moe-Rose Cemetery.

Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com