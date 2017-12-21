Dianne Hexum

d. December 19, 2017

Dianne was born on March 11, 1949, in San Diego, CA, to Richard (Dick) and Gertrude (Trudy) Burgess. She met her husband Hal at International Falls High School and they were married on October 15, 1966. After retiring, they moved to Roosevelt, MN. She died from cancer on December 19, 2017.

Hal and Dianne had seven children. She was funny, smart, a great storyteller and an avid reader. She was incredibly hospitable and was never without something to put in front of her guests. She enjoyed playing cards, doing crossword puzzles and cooking. And was she ever an amazing cook (everyone said so.)

She will be greatly missed by her husband of 51 years, Walter (Hal) Hexum of Roosevelt; six children, Kim (John Mankus) of Buyck, Keri (Marc Williams) of Hutchinson, Kelly (Mike Mattson) of White Bear Lake, Pete (Tanya Hexum) of Iron River, WI, Kady (Zachary Jewell) of Minneapolis and Kasey (Ken Meinke) of Eagan; grandchildren, Skeeter and Hanna Mankus, David and Karley Mattson, Miles, Murphy and Miyo Hanson and Zayne, Kairo and Micah Jewell; and great-granddaughter, Sadie Mattson; siblings, Daniel, Cheryl (Boyum), Patrick

(Bonnie), Richard and David (Becky) Burgess; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her son, Scotty James Hexum; niece, Dawn Louise Boyum; both of her parents, and her brother, Joel Burgess.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 30, 2017, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Baudette, MN.