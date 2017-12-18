Dale Bleau

d. December 10, 2017

A funeral service for Dale J. Bleau of Salol, MN, was held on Monday, December 18, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau, MN. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at a later date.

Dale Joseph Bleau passed away from a heart attack in Salol, MN, on December 10, 2017, at the age of 68. He was born in Rainy River, Ontario, on April 6, 1949, to June and Leon Bleau. He was one of four children. He went to and graduated from Warroad High School in 1967. That education took him to UND where he pursued and received a degree in Art and Science with a minor in Geology, graduating in 1972. His love for geology turned a passion into a career, working in water well drilling alongside of his father and his brother, Terry. He later took over the business on his own. He enjoyed his job for several years until his health and physical limitations would not allow.

On August 20, 1977, Dale married Jeanne Sabourin. From this marriage, Dale also became dad to her three young children. From their union of marriage came three more children. They divorced after 20 years of marriage and had just this year reconciled and had been “dating” again. This had made Dad SO happy!

Dad had many interests and hobbies. He was a very smart and intelligent man that loved to read and continue to absorb more knowledge. He was an avid stamp collector, green thumb gardener, loved to can, he loved birds and especially eagles, he loved fishing and, as stated before, he loved his rocks and always, always liked to have a good time! His friends and family were SO instrumental in his happiness here on Earth.

Dale is survived by his six children, Sharlene Wetherell (Kale) of MT, Jason Culp of MN, Melissa O’Hair (Todd) of MT, Justin Bleau (Erin) of MT, Alishia Opacich (Aaron) of MN and Joshua Bleau of ND; companion and friend, Jeanne Bleau; and siblings, Terry Bleau (Naomi) of HI, Donna Knoth of MI and Deborah Boucha of MN. Also surviving him are 12 grandchildren that will miss him and his Papa Dale pickles; 20 cousins; and many, many friends and relatives, too many to list.

We would like to thank each and every person that has reached out to offer a prayer, love and support during this difficult and unexpected death of our dad. Please, during this holiday season, give the best present of all… your presence and time.

In lieu of flowers, donations or gifts could be made to Helgeson’s Funeral Home in Roseau to help defray funeral costs.