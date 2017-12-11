Eugene “Geno” Polensky

d. December 6, 2017

Eugene “Geno” John Polensky passed away on December 6, 2017, at the LifeCare Roseau Manor at the age of 76.

Eugene was born on January 28, 1941, in Wilton, ND, to Madeline (Haag) and John Polensky. He graduated from high school in Wilton in 1959 and served six months in the U.S. Navy. He was married to Patricia Kerry. He moved to International Falls, MN, to work as a meat cutter. He and Debra F. Otto were married on February 23, 1990. He continued his 41 year career as a meat cutter, moving to Warroad, MN, in 1973 and worked for Milo’s Hartz and later Doug’s Supermarket, retiring in 2006.

Geno enjoyed hunting and fishing, and spending time with his family. He had a passion for sports! The Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Vikings and his beloved Warroad Warriors were always close to his heart. Geno was always in a good mood; always had a smile on his face and a happy person to be with. He was a member of the Bowling League in Roseau and the Warroad Eagles. Blessed be his memory.

He is survived by his wife, Debra Polensky of Warroad; children, Scott Kerry of Littlefork, MN, Mitchell Stewart of Badger, MN, Myron (Lena) Stewart of Stevensville, MT, and Sheila (John) Webb of Warroad; grandchildren, Joe, SkyBlu, Zach, Uriah, Alexander, Dominic, Savannah, Sheldon, Vance, Kaitlyn, Leo Brist-Stewart and Lakota Jo; and great-grandchildren, Harlan and Ryan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Madeline; brother, Jerry Polensky; first wife, Patricia Polensky; daughter-in-law, Sally Kerry; and sister-in-law, Ardelle Polensky.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, December 15, 2017, at 3:00 p.m. at Woodland Bible Church in Warroad. Visitation will be one hour prior at the church, with interment at Riverside Cemetery at a later date. Military honors by the Warroad American Legion. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

