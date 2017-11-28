Dwaine Tveit

d. November 25, 2017

Dwaine Edwin Tveit passed away peacefully at Roseau Manor on November 25, 2017, at the age of 88 years. He was born at the home of his parents, Edwin and Lila (Grill) Tveit on September 15, 1929, in Roosevelt, MN. He attended Willow Creek School, Prosper School and Williams until, as a young man, he began commercial fishing with his dad on Lake of the Woods. They spent many summers fishing near Garden Island and delivered fish into Warroad. He enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country in Washington state and Alaska for some time until his discharge in 1951.

After the service, Dwaine moved to Roseau where he worked for Culligan Water Softener and later for Art Stordahl hauling cattle. He enjoyed music very much and met his future wife at a local dance. He and Marjorie Franklin were married at the Pine Grove Church in Pencer, MN, on April 25, 1953, and they made their home and raised their four children in rural Roseau.

Dwaine purchased a truck and trailer in order to buy and sell beef cattle and other livestock. He hauled cattle to the sales barns in Thief River Falls and then to Fargo, ND, sometimes making two and three trips a week. He had a passion for horses and enjoyed showing them at the fair and participating in chariot races along with his son at various events in the area. In recent years he owned, trained and raced thoroughbred horses in Aberdeen, SD, Belcourt and Fargo, ND, as well as tracks in Canterbury (Shakopee) and Assiniboia Downs (Winnipeg). He still kept in touch with all his racing buddies.

He also loved deer hunting, fishing, reading the newspaper playing cards and enjoyed special time in the woods with his hunting partners. Dwaine followed local sports as well and would often have one game on the TV and be listening to another game on the radio. He especially enjoyed going to the arena to watch his son and grandchildren play hockey and visit with friends there. Family was very important to him and he always appreciated gathering around a good meal and being the taste tester for baked goods.

Surviving are his brothers, Lorne (Marlys) and Wilbur (MaryAnn) of International Falls; sister-in-law, Elsie Tveit of Rocky Point; son, Arlan (Nancy); and daughters, Nancy R. Tveit, Kathy Tveit and Tami (Marshall) Loken, all of Roseau; grandchildren, Marc Tveit and Brian Tveit of Roseau, Sarah (Ben) Johnson of Minneapolis, Mary Loken of Chicago and Aaron Loken of Roseau; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife of 62 years, Marjorie; brother, Lawrence Tveit; sister, Lillian Landin, and her husband, Leonard; nephew Robert; and granddaughter, Andrea Tveit.

Blessed be the memory of Dwaine.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, November 30, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church in Roseau. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5:00-7:30 p.m. with a 7:30 prayer service at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau and one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Fairview Cemetery.

Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com