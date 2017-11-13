Roger Lien

d. November 11, 2017

Roger Jon Lien, 51, passed away Saturday, November 11, 2017, at Warroad, MN. He was born July 12, 1966, in Warroad, MN, the son of Loren and Nancy (Zaiser) Lien. He graduated from Warroad High School in 1984.

He worked as an electrician and handyman. He enjoyed playing hockey with the Warroad Lakers for 13 years, the Warroad Islanders, softball, volleyball and pool. He also enjoyed hunting.

Roger is survived by his mother, Nancy Lien; three brothers, Tom (Heidi) Lien, Jack (Kristi) Lien and Greg Lien, all of Warroad, MN; sister, Debra Lien of Bismarck, ND; nephews and nieces, Giles, Tori, Olivia, Kyler, Kailey, Conner, Parker and Gus; uncle, James Zaiser of Bowie, MD; aunt, Connie Koenig of Warroad, MN; many cousins; and his dog, Monty.

He was preceded in death by his father, Loren Lien; grandparents, Clarence and Effie Lien of Fargo, ND; Gustaf and Germaine Zaiser of Warroad, MN; uncles and aunt, David Lien of Eau Claire, WI, Robert Zaiser of St. Louis, MO, Dale Zaiser of Warroad, MN, and Gary and Betty Zaiser of Warroad, MN.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Roger J. Lien will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Warroad, MN. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 17, 2017, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Helgeson Funeral Home in Warroad, MN, and also one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Warroad, MN.