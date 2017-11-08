Florence KaKayGeesick

d. November 6, 2017

A Traditional Native Service for Florence KaKayGeesick of Warroad, MN, will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. at Helgeson Funeral Home in Warroad, MN. Visitation will be held at Helgeson Funeral Home in Warroad, MN, starting at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, November 10, 2017. Interment will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Warroad, MN, at a later date.

Florence passed away on Monday, November 6, 2017, at LifeCare Roseau Manor at the age of 95.

Florence was born on January 27, 1922, in Roseau Rapids, Manitoba, to Rose (James) and Pete Cobiness. She lived for a short time in Ross, MN, before growing up in Warroad, MN. She and Robert KaKayGeesick were married in 1946 in Warroad. Florence worked as a baker, a nurse’s aide and cooked for Meals on Wheels. She was an artist, making baskets and doing beadwork. She was a jingle dress dancer at the local Pow Wows. She will be remembered for her smile and laughter. She always was very kind to others. She was fluent in the Native American language and taught the Native culture to her family.

She is survived by her children, Robert (Sarah) KaKaGeesick of Buffalo Point, MB, John KaKayGeesick of Moorhead, MN, Karen (Dan) Dethmers of Warrroad, Donald KaKayGeesick of Warroad and Martha KaKaGeesick of St. Cloud; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert in 1998; sons, Randy, Stanley, Kenneth and Kelly; and siblings Eddy, Pete and Georgina.