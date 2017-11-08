Charles Cran

d. November 1, 2017

Charles “Jo” Gary Cran was born November 27, 1940, in Humbolt County, Iowa, to Albert Cran and Lucille (Larkin) Cran. He grew up in the town of Humbolt, IA, and attended school there from kindergarten until he graduated in 1958. Education was always important to him. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Buena Vista College in Storm Lake, IA, in 1963 and two education degrees from Mankato State University in Minnesota: a Masters Degree in 1970 and a Specialist Degree (PHD) in 1976.

Charles married Karen Helle on December 29, 1963. They made their first home in Northwood, IA, as he taught in nearby Kinseth, IA. He took a brief break from teaching to work for Liberty Insurance Company. He returned to teaching in Morristown, MN. In 1970, he worked as a principal for the first time in the town of Frost, MN. He moved on to other high school principal jobs in Grand Meadow, Gibbon and Warroad, MN. He then worked at Marvin Windows and Doors in Warroad until retiring in 2005.

Charlie enjoyed acting in plays. He became a founding member of Warroad Summer Theater (WST) and set up its funding aspects as the first treasurer. He acted in a number of WST plays including Harvey and Arsenic and Old Lace. He was honored recently as one of only two surviving founders.

Singing was one of his favorite things to do; he sang, hummed and whistled all the time. He had a fine tenor singing voice and often received compliments at church and the Warroad Senior Living Center.

Family and faith were very important to him. As a young child, he got up Sunday mornings to bring himself to church on his own. His family eventually starting joining him. He loved children, especially his three daughters and his 12 grandchildren. He liked to teach them about science and nature and gift them with books, puzzles and candy. He would often stop mothers walking by to compliment them on their darling children.

Charlie and Karen enjoyed several winters in Arizona and Texas, visiting relatives and old friends, as well as making new friends. When in Arizona, they would reconnect with Ana Cecilia and Lillian, exchange student sisters from Mexico who had stayed with them. Summers were spent fishing, boating and doing yard work. He was always up for a road trip to visit grandkids in the Cities and relatives in Iowa. Norsk Høstfest Scandinavian Festival in Minot, ND, was a fall destination. Other hobbies included cooking, playing cards, rummage saling, reading and doing crossword puzzles.

He had been an active member of Zion Lutheran Church and Lions Club in Warroad since moving there in 1980.

He is survived by his wife, Karen; daughters, Kirsten (Kurt) Smith, Valerie (Nathan) Dahl and Cynthia (Tyler) Baker; grandchildren, Nick, Ethan, Megan (Tim), Katie, Abby, Jessie, Carolyn, Jordan, Jessa, Kyren and Henry; siblings-in-law: Danny Thompson, Michael (Charlene) Helle, Greg (Robin) Helle, Mark (Sharon) Helle, Susan (Frank) Bringleson and Julie Helle; and many nieces, nephews and long-term house guests.

Preceding him in death are his mother and father; stepfather, Mikkel Pederson; siblings, Alberta (Don) Olson, Maxine (Lewis) Eller, Barbara Cran, Jan Thompson, Naomi Cran, John (Jean) Cran and infant brother John; brother-in-law, Gene Helle; granddaughter, Nara Olivia Baker; and niece, Victoria Thompson.

We are very thankful to the staff at Warroad Senior Living Center for their excellent and loving care.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2017, at 3:00 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Warroad. Visitation will be one hour prior at the church. Interment will be at the St. Olaf Cemetery in Bode, IA, at a later date.

Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com