Bus Rear-Ended on Highway 11

On Thursday, November 2, 2017, at 3:30 p.m., the Roseau County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident east of Roseau on Highway 11 near 430th Avenue involving a school bus. The bus, driven by Wayne Rothenberger of Roseau, was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by Garrett Rasmusson of Warroad. Rasmusson and several students were transported to LifeCare Medical Center, treated and released.

The accident remains under investigation by the Roseau County Sheriff’s Office. Assisting were the Roseau Police Department, U.S. Border Patrol, the Roseau Ambulance and the Warroad Ambulance.