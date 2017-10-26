Deadly Crash Southeast of Warroad

From Roseau County Sheriff Steve Gust:

At approximately 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday, October 25, 2017, the Roseau County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal two vehicle accident that occurred southeast of Warroad on County Road 2 east of County Road 5 (62000 block).

A 2001 Dodge Ram pickup pulling a cattle trailer was traveling eastbound on County Road 2 and a 2000 Nissan SUV was traveling westbound on County Road 2. The vehicles collided and both sustained extensive damage. The driver of the Dodge pickup, Timmy Madoll, 54 of Williams, MN, and his passenger, Kathleen Poole, 49, also of Williams, were transported to LifeCare Medical Center in Roseau and were treated for their injuries. The driver of the Nissan, a 59 year old female from International Falls, MN, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Roseau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Warroad Police Department, Warroad Fire Department, Warroad Ambulance and U.S. Border Patrol.

The accident remains under investigation by the Roseau County Sheriff’s Department and the Minnesota State Patrol.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.