Curtis L. Nelson

d. October 18, 2017

Curtis L. Nelson, age 78 of Ramsey, MN, passed away on October 18, 2017, at Mercy Hospital.

Preceded in death by his parents, he will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Arlene; children, Roc (Laurie), Duane (Kaye), Teresa (Jerry) Johnson, Chris, Christine (Tony) Laznicka, Jeffery (Stephanie); stepchildren, Mark Miernicki, Mike Miernicki, Darrin (Kristine) Miernicki, Roman (Sue) Miernicki; 27 grandchildren: eight great-grandchildren; sister, Celeste (Bill) Cain; and nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 28, 2017, at Miller Funeral Home, 6210 Highway 65 NE, in Fridley, MN, with visitation starting at 2:00 p.m.

Miller Funeral Home in Fridley is in charge of the arrangements.